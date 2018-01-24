2272 COMPASS POINT LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool pool table

Private dock and lake privileges! This unique contemporary Reston home offers a large & luxurious first floor master suite with a well appointed master bath including separate shower, soaking tub and dual bowl vanity. PLUS a loft/library/office ! Upper level has three additional bedrooms ( one was the original master suite !) and two full baths. Entertain on the spacious main level offering a large eat- in kitchen which is sure to delight any gourmet cook and kitchen is adjacent to the cozy family room with gas fireplace! A special 3 season sunroom , living room and separate dining room completes the main level. The walk- out lower level features a large rec room with a billiard table plus lots of storage. Great location on a cul de sac, close to Reston~s pools, restaurants, shopping, and Wiehle Avenue Metro Station.Half a block to Lake Audubon~easy access to popular Fairfax County Schools!Available immediately, so hurry to make this home yours today!