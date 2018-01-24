2272 COMPASS POINT LANE

Amenities
Private dock and lake privileges! This unique contemporary Reston home offers a large & luxurious first floor master suite with a well appointed master bath including separate shower, soaking tub and dual bowl vanity. PLUS a loft/library/office ! Upper level has three additional bedrooms ( one was the original master suite !) and two full baths. Entertain on the spacious main level offering a large eat- in kitchen which is sure to delight any gourmet cook and kitchen is adjacent to the cozy family room with gas fireplace! A special 3 season sunroom , living room and separate dining room completes the main level. The walk- out lower level features a large rec room with a billiard table plus lots of storage. Great location on a cul de sac, close to Reston~s pools, restaurants, shopping, and Wiehle Avenue Metro Station.Half a block to Lake Audubon~easy access to popular Fairfax County Schools!Available immediately, so hurry to make this home yours today!