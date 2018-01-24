All apartments in Reston
Last updated November 3 2019

2272 COMPASS POINT LANE

2272 Compass Point Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2272 Compass Point Lane, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
pool table
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
pool table
Private dock and lake privileges! This unique contemporary Reston home offers a large & luxurious first floor master suite with a well appointed master bath including separate shower, soaking tub and dual bowl vanity. PLUS a loft/library/office ! Upper level has three additional bedrooms ( one was the original master suite !) and two full baths. Entertain on the spacious main level offering a large eat- in kitchen which is sure to delight any gourmet cook and kitchen is adjacent to the cozy family room with gas fireplace! A special 3 season sunroom , living room and separate dining room completes the main level. The walk- out lower level features a large rec room with a billiard table plus lots of storage. Great location on a cul de sac, close to Reston~s pools, restaurants, shopping, and Wiehle Avenue Metro Station.Half a block to Lake Audubon~easy access to popular Fairfax County Schools!Available immediately, so hurry to make this home yours today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

