Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking internet access

Spacious 3 bedroom main level apartment with lots of natural light. Large living-kitchen area, hardwood floors, and Yes, it has its own washer/dryer :), it's own Front Door entrance (no side or back entrance). Includes internet and one parking spot. Great location, close to metro, toll road, Reston Town Center and more. Available immediately.