2239 Hunters Run Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool internet access media room

---------- Short Term or Long Term Available ----------

A-V-A-I- L-A-B-L-E $$ 1,750 firm rent. Prefered method of contacting me: TEXT, emails sometimes go to junk or contain spam

NEW REMODELED WITH MORE THAN 1000 SQ . FT . NEW

CONTEMPORARY FIXTURES

1 MASTER BR WITH QUEEN BED , WALK IN CLOSET , SUN ROOM ,

LIVING ROOM , DINING , LAUNDRY ROOM , BALCONY

MODERN SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH HARDWOOD AND NEW

APPLIANCES , MARBLE BATHROOM , FIREPLACE , 3 CEILING FANS , CENTRAL A/C AND

HEATING .

INCLUDES :

RESERVED PARKING . THERE IS PLENTY OF EXTRA PARKING

SPACE IF MORE IS NEEDED ; MAINTENANCE FEES

& CONDO FEES ; RESTON ASSOCIATION FEES ;

DOES NOT INCLUDE UTILITIES (Gas/ Electric) OR CABLE / INTERNET



Right Next to the Toll RD and Easy Metrobus accessible

across the street. 1 mile from Silver Line Metro Stop.

7 Miles from Tysons Corner & 5 Miles from Dulles

airport 20 Miles from WASHINGTON DC ,

20 min from George Mason .



NO SMOKING & NO PETS ALLOWED .



YOU WILL ENJOY THE FOLLOWING AMENITIES

- MOST QUIET AND SAFE NEIGHBORHOOD . SHOPPING CENTER

ACROSS THE STREET WITH SAFEWAY

FAST FOODS , RESTAURANTS , STARBUCKS , BANK , INDOOR POOL ,

PHARMACY AND VIDEO RENTAL .

- 1 BLOCK FROM GOLF COURSE ; COUNTRY PARKS ; LOTS

WALKING TRAILS

- WALKING DISTANCE from RESTON TOWNCENTER WITH LOTS OF

ENTERTAINMENTS ,

THEATER , BOOKSTORE , ETC .

- LUSH LANDSCAPE WITH PINES TREES AND PEACEFUL VIEWS

AND SORROUNDINGS

-2 REFERENCES & DEPOSIT AND

VERIFICATION REQUIRED

THANK YOU