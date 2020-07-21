2235 CASTLE ROCK SQUARE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher all utils included

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo backing to wooded open common area with new rich hardwood flooring and loads of natural sunlight! New designer paint throughout. Large open living room with sliding glass door opening to large patio with tree view, perfect for grilling and relaxing! Adjoining dining room opens to remodeled kitchen with 42 inch cabinetry, gleaming granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Updated baths! Master bedroom with full bath and large walk-in closet. In unit washer and dryer. 2 assigned parking spaces. All utilities included! Excellent location with easy access to VRE, Dulles Access Rd, Fairfax County Pkwy, and a multitude of shopping, dining and entertainment choices! Don't miss out this one shines and is move in ready!