Home
/
Reston, VA
/
2235 CASTLE ROCK SQUARE
Last updated June 29 2019 at 2:16 AM

2235 CASTLE ROCK SQUARE

2235 Castle Rock Square · No Longer Available
Location

2235 Castle Rock Square, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo backing to wooded open common area with new rich hardwood flooring and loads of natural sunlight! New designer paint throughout. Large open living room with sliding glass door opening to large patio with tree view, perfect for grilling and relaxing! Adjoining dining room opens to remodeled kitchen with 42 inch cabinetry, gleaming granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Updated baths! Master bedroom with full bath and large walk-in closet. In unit washer and dryer. 2 assigned parking spaces. All utilities included! Excellent location with easy access to VRE, Dulles Access Rd, Fairfax County Pkwy, and a multitude of shopping, dining and entertainment choices! Don't miss out this one shines and is move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2235 CASTLE ROCK SQUARE have any available units?
2235 CASTLE ROCK SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2235 CASTLE ROCK SQUARE have?
Some of 2235 CASTLE ROCK SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2235 CASTLE ROCK SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
2235 CASTLE ROCK SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2235 CASTLE ROCK SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 2235 CASTLE ROCK SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 2235 CASTLE ROCK SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 2235 CASTLE ROCK SQUARE offers parking.
Does 2235 CASTLE ROCK SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2235 CASTLE ROCK SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2235 CASTLE ROCK SQUARE have a pool?
No, 2235 CASTLE ROCK SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 2235 CASTLE ROCK SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 2235 CASTLE ROCK SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 2235 CASTLE ROCK SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2235 CASTLE ROCK SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
