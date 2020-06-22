2102 GREEN WATCH WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Quiet, convenient top-level living in Reston, with all it has to offer. Adjacent to trails and bus routes. Close to Wiehle Metro, Toll Road, South Lakes Shopping Center, Reston Town Center, Lake Thoreau, and Reston Golf Course. View of trees from wall of windows. Vaulted ceilings. Updated huge kitchen with built-in pantry. Renovated Master bath with 2 closets in spacious Master bedroom. Large second bedroom. Living room with vaulted ceiling looks out onto private balcony and trees. Separate dining room. Full size washer/dryer in unit. Assigned parking space and additional unassigned parking as well.