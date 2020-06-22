All apartments in Reston
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:42 AM

2102 GREEN WATCH WAY

2102 Green Watch Way · (703) 636-7300
Location

2102 Green Watch Way, Reston, VA 20191

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Quiet, convenient top-level living in Reston, with all it has to offer. Adjacent to trails and bus routes. Close to Wiehle Metro, Toll Road, South Lakes Shopping Center, Reston Town Center, Lake Thoreau, and Reston Golf Course. View of trees from wall of windows. Vaulted ceilings. Updated huge kitchen with built-in pantry. Renovated Master bath with 2 closets in spacious Master bedroom. Large second bedroom. Living room with vaulted ceiling looks out onto private balcony and trees. Separate dining room. Full size washer/dryer in unit. Assigned parking space and additional unassigned parking as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2102 GREEN WATCH WAY have any available units?
2102 GREEN WATCH WAY has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2102 GREEN WATCH WAY have?
Some of 2102 GREEN WATCH WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2102 GREEN WATCH WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2102 GREEN WATCH WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2102 GREEN WATCH WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2102 GREEN WATCH WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 2102 GREEN WATCH WAY offer parking?
Yes, 2102 GREEN WATCH WAY does offer parking.
Does 2102 GREEN WATCH WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2102 GREEN WATCH WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2102 GREEN WATCH WAY have a pool?
No, 2102 GREEN WATCH WAY does not have a pool.
Does 2102 GREEN WATCH WAY have accessible units?
No, 2102 GREEN WATCH WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2102 GREEN WATCH WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2102 GREEN WATCH WAY has units with dishwashers.
