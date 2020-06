2034 LAKEWINDS DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool

**BEAUTIFUL LAKEFRONT TH**MOVE IN READY & AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY**UPDATED KITCHEN & BATHS**WOOD FLOORS ON MAIN & UPPER LEVEL**WALLS OF WINDOWS WITH WATER VIEWS**2 RESERVED PARKING SPACES -1 UNDER CARPORT**WALKING DISTANCE & PATHS TO SOUTH LAKES VILLAGE CENTER**STARBUCKS**GROCERY STORE & PHARMACY**RESTAURANTS & SHOPS**WALK TO COMMUNITY POOL ON RIDGE HEIGHTS**ACROSS THE LAKE FROM WIEHLE METRO STATION**LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!!**"Call CHRIS!"**703.472.1014**TEXT OR CALL IS BEST FOR SHOWINGS!**