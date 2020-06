Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Expansive end unit townhouse for rent! Light-filled main level with floor to ceiling windows in dining and living rooms! Plus a half bath on the main level for added convenience. Kitchen is full of upgrades: 42~ cabinets, granite countertops, a large island, and split sink...even has double wall ovens! Tons of outdoor space, perfect for relaxing or entertaining: main and upper level have wooden decks, and rear yard backs to a wooded buffer with a privacy fence! Fireplace is decorative.