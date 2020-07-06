All apartments in Reston
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

2001 Winged Foot Ct.

2001 Winged Foot Court · No Longer Available
Location

2001 Winged Foot Court, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 3BR Reston End-Unit w/treed views & over 2200+ sqft living space! - 3BR Reston End-Unit with over 2200 finished square feet of Open, Bright, sun-filled layout*Newer Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, upgraded cabinets & tiled floors*Hardwood floors through main level living rm & dining rm with views of trees in the background*All Windows frame a perfect outdoor picture! Master Suite with full bath & private balcony & treed views*Fully Finished walk-out lower level with Brick-heart fireplace & wetbar in family room with sliding glass doors lead to deck & enclosed backyard*conveniently located to Shops and Transportation*
*AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY*
*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Marci Huber for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*MHuber@ChambersTheory.com or call 803.920.0213

(RLNE5446996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 Winged Foot Ct. have any available units?
2001 Winged Foot Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2001 Winged Foot Ct. have?
Some of 2001 Winged Foot Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 Winged Foot Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
2001 Winged Foot Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 Winged Foot Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2001 Winged Foot Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 2001 Winged Foot Ct. offer parking?
No, 2001 Winged Foot Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 2001 Winged Foot Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2001 Winged Foot Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 Winged Foot Ct. have a pool?
No, 2001 Winged Foot Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 2001 Winged Foot Ct. have accessible units?
No, 2001 Winged Foot Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 Winged Foot Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2001 Winged Foot Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.

