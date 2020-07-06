2001 Winged Foot Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated 3BR Reston End-Unit w/treed views & over 2200+ sqft living space! - 3BR Reston End-Unit with over 2200 finished square feet of Open, Bright, sun-filled layout*Newer Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, upgraded cabinets & tiled floors*Hardwood floors through main level living rm & dining rm with views of trees in the background*All Windows frame a perfect outdoor picture! Master Suite with full bath & private balcony & treed views*Fully Finished walk-out lower level with Brick-heart fireplace & wetbar in family room with sliding glass doors lead to deck & enclosed backyard*conveniently located to Shops and Transportation*

*AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY*

