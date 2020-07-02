All apartments in Reston
Reston, VA
2001 TURTLE POND DRIVE
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:19 AM

2001 TURTLE POND DRIVE

2001 Turtle Pond Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2001 Turtle Pond Drive, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Kinda crazy, right?! I mean where are you going to find a 2,500+ finished square foot, end-unit town house with a two car garage, tons of storage space that's less than a mile walk to the Wiehle Avenue Metro for$3,000? Here - that's where. Amazing Reston Contemporary with tons of windows and skylights bringing in loads of natural light. Updated kitchen and master bath. Private setting at end of cul-de-sac and surrounded by trees. So much storage that you'll need to go out and buy some more stuff. Here's our recommendation - mask your enthusiasm. Quietly stand up and go somewhere where no one can hear you and call your agent. I mean, you don't want to cause a stampede, right? Seriously. you're just not going to find this much house for this little anywhere in the area. Neighborhood has private dock and lake access on Lake Thoreau. We could go on and on, but just take take a look at the pictures. You'll understand.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 TURTLE POND DRIVE have any available units?
2001 TURTLE POND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2001 TURTLE POND DRIVE have?
Some of 2001 TURTLE POND DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 TURTLE POND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2001 TURTLE POND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 TURTLE POND DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2001 TURTLE POND DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 2001 TURTLE POND DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2001 TURTLE POND DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2001 TURTLE POND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2001 TURTLE POND DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 TURTLE POND DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2001 TURTLE POND DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2001 TURTLE POND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2001 TURTLE POND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 TURTLE POND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2001 TURTLE POND DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

