2001 TURTLE POND DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Kinda crazy, right?! I mean where are you going to find a 2,500+ finished square foot, end-unit town house with a two car garage, tons of storage space that's less than a mile walk to the Wiehle Avenue Metro for$3,000? Here - that's where. Amazing Reston Contemporary with tons of windows and skylights bringing in loads of natural light. Updated kitchen and master bath. Private setting at end of cul-de-sac and surrounded by trees. So much storage that you'll need to go out and buy some more stuff. Here's our recommendation - mask your enthusiasm. Quietly stand up and go somewhere where no one can hear you and call your agent. I mean, you don't want to cause a stampede, right? Seriously. you're just not going to find this much house for this little anywhere in the area. Neighborhood has private dock and lake access on Lake Thoreau. We could go on and on, but just take take a look at the pictures. You'll understand.