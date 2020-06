Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool garage sauna

Brick front TH with garage backing to trees & W&OD Trail. Walk to Reston Town Center & pool/gym/sauna. Hardwoods on main level. Open kitchen with lots of cabinets, granite & stainless steel appliances. Deck overlooks yard and W&OD trail. Basement has rec room with gas fireplace. Single car garage but very large (17' wide), additional storage. . Great property in superb location. The property will be repainted and have new carpet installed before a new lease starts.