Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:46 AM

1989 Logan Manor Dr

1989 Logan Manor Drive · (201) 845-7300
Location

1989 Logan Manor Drive, Reston, VA 20190

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2600 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Excellent location and house at a great price!!!!!

Corner Townhouse --Three side open with brick front, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms:
1st Floor -- 2 car garage, room with full bathroom, office area/play area with fire place - walk-out to fenced-in yard
2nd Floor --Open kitchen with bay windows on all three sides and with stainless steel appliances, 1/2 BA, dining room and living room - walk out to generous deck
3rd Floor - Master BR w/walk-in closet and private BA; 2nd BR; 3rd BR; Full BA
Plenty of storage, 2 car garage, Community pool, First months Rent, Security Deposit.

Other Features:
Across from Reston Town Center
House backs to wooded trail
One mile from Silver Line metro station
One mile from 267 exit
Less the half a mile from Fairfax county parkway

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1989 Logan Manor Dr have any available units?
1989 Logan Manor Dr has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1989 Logan Manor Dr have?
Some of 1989 Logan Manor Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1989 Logan Manor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1989 Logan Manor Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1989 Logan Manor Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1989 Logan Manor Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 1989 Logan Manor Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1989 Logan Manor Dr does offer parking.
Does 1989 Logan Manor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1989 Logan Manor Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1989 Logan Manor Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1989 Logan Manor Dr has a pool.
Does 1989 Logan Manor Dr have accessible units?
No, 1989 Logan Manor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1989 Logan Manor Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1989 Logan Manor Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
