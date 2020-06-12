1989 Logan Manor Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Excellent location and house at a great price!!!!!



Corner Townhouse --Three side open with brick front, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms:

1st Floor -- 2 car garage, room with full bathroom, office area/play area with fire place - walk-out to fenced-in yard

2nd Floor --Open kitchen with bay windows on all three sides and with stainless steel appliances, 1/2 BA, dining room and living room - walk out to generous deck

3rd Floor - Master BR w/walk-in closet and private BA; 2nd BR; 3rd BR; Full BA

Plenty of storage, 2 car garage, Community pool, First months Rent, Security Deposit.



Other Features:

Across from Reston Town Center

House backs to wooded trail

One mile from Silver Line metro station

One mile from 267 exit

Less the half a mile from Fairfax county parkway