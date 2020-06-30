1951 SAGEWOOD LANE

Amenities

AGE 55 and Older Building. BEST rental value in Reston. *pictures prior to current tenant* SEE TOUR! CLICK Camera Icon for TOUR OF UNIT. Fantastic 1 BR 1 BA home w/ enclosed SUNROOM (see floorplan in photos). ASSIGNED GARAGE PARKING SPOT!!! Secure, Lovely Building features outdoor common areas flowing w/ flowers. Party room, library, commercial washer/dryer (as well as IN UNIT washer/dryer), roof decsk, patio areas, exercise room, elevator, secured building w/ front desk, covered walkways - even a separate storage bin. Social activities offered - participate as much as you like! BRIGHT side of building - with enclosed sunroom for great office space and wonderful air flow! In unit pull alarm direct connect to emergency services. WALK tunnel to next door South Lakes Shopping Center and Lake Thoreau (never cross a street!) leads to Safeway, restaurants, CVS, banks, Starbucks and other services. Lakeside amenities! One mile to the METRO Station and new, safe sidewalks guide your walk. Bus stop right in front of building. 15 reston pools and over 50 sets of tennis courts. NEW Reston Comm Center indoor pool complex. Miles of walking trails, especially lovely lopps around two nearby lakes. Live a CAREFREE life at thoreau place. See this one today. Please wear masks and refrain from touching surfaces. Blank NVAR application, $45 per person app fee call w/ any questions. Pets case by case. Avail June 1Lockbox on bench at front of bldg - bldg key Lockbox at mailboxes behind Lobby for Unit and Storage Key Please return keys to respective places. Storage is Common Room E on Parking (P) level of building 5 x 5 x 7' wire bins that can be locked