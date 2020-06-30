All apartments in Reston
Find more places like 1951 SAGEWOOD LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
1951 SAGEWOOD LANE
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

1951 SAGEWOOD LANE

1951 Sagewood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1951 Sagewood Lane, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
lobby
tennis court
AGE 55 and Older Building. BEST rental value in Reston. *pictures prior to current tenant* SEE TOUR! CLICK Camera Icon for TOUR OF UNIT. Fantastic 1 BR 1 BA home w/ enclosed SUNROOM (see floorplan in photos). ASSIGNED GARAGE PARKING SPOT!!! Secure, Lovely Building features outdoor common areas flowing w/ flowers. Party room, library, commercial washer/dryer (as well as IN UNIT washer/dryer), roof decsk, patio areas, exercise room, elevator, secured building w/ front desk, covered walkways - even a separate storage bin. Social activities offered - participate as much as you like! BRIGHT side of building - with enclosed sunroom for great office space and wonderful air flow! In unit pull alarm direct connect to emergency services. WALK tunnel to next door South Lakes Shopping Center and Lake Thoreau (never cross a street!) leads to Safeway, restaurants, CVS, banks, Starbucks and other services. Lakeside amenities! One mile to the METRO Station and new, safe sidewalks guide your walk. Bus stop right in front of building. 15 reston pools and over 50 sets of tennis courts. NEW Reston Comm Center indoor pool complex. Miles of walking trails, especially lovely lopps around two nearby lakes. Live a CAREFREE life at thoreau place. See this one today. Please wear masks and refrain from touching surfaces. Blank NVAR application, $45 per person app fee call w/ any questions. Pets case by case. Avail June 1Lockbox on bench at front of bldg - bldg key Lockbox at mailboxes behind Lobby for Unit and Storage Key Please return keys to respective places. Storage is Common Room E on Parking (P) level of building 5 x 5 x 7' wire bins that can be locked

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1951 SAGEWOOD LANE have any available units?
1951 SAGEWOOD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1951 SAGEWOOD LANE have?
Some of 1951 SAGEWOOD LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1951 SAGEWOOD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1951 SAGEWOOD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1951 SAGEWOOD LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1951 SAGEWOOD LANE is pet friendly.
Does 1951 SAGEWOOD LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1951 SAGEWOOD LANE offers parking.
Does 1951 SAGEWOOD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1951 SAGEWOOD LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1951 SAGEWOOD LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1951 SAGEWOOD LANE has a pool.
Does 1951 SAGEWOOD LANE have accessible units?
No, 1951 SAGEWOOD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1951 SAGEWOOD LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1951 SAGEWOOD LANE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vy/Reston Heights
11830 Sunrise Valley Dr
Reston, VA 20191
The Apartments at Harbor Park
11410 Esplanade Dr
Reston, VA 20194
Aperture
11410 Reston Station Blvd
Reston, VA 20190
Harrison at Reston Town Center
1800 Jonathan Way
Reston, VA 20190
Exo
1897 Oracle Way
Reston, VA 20190
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr
Reston, VA 20194
St. Johns Wood
11555 Olde Tiverton Cir
Reston, VA 20194
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street
Reston, VA 20190

Similar Pages

Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 Bedrooms
Reston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Pet Friendly Places
Reston Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia