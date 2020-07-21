1918 VILLARIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

Best Home In Highly Sought After Villa Ridge. Beautiful In Like New Condition, Totally Renovated Spacious 2 Bedroom Home Offering Total Privacy. Two Story Foyer, with Double Glass French Doors Leading into Living Room, with Vaulted Ceilings and Fireplace. Totally New Kitchen with Stainless Appliances and Granite Countertops. New Carpet, Paint, Ceramic Tile, etc. Private Entrance and Balcony with Spacious Views of Grounds. Very Short Walking Distance to Shopping Center Safeway, Lakes, Pools, Tennis Courts, and W&D Bike Trail. Close to Bus and Wiehle-Reston East Metro Rail. Best Unit in Villa Ridge. Owner Agent.