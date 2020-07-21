All apartments in Reston
1918 VILLARIDGE DRIVE

Location

1918 Villaridge Drive, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Best Home In Highly Sought After Villa Ridge. Beautiful In Like New Condition, Totally Renovated Spacious 2 Bedroom Home Offering Total Privacy. Two Story Foyer, with Double Glass French Doors Leading into Living Room, with Vaulted Ceilings and Fireplace. Totally New Kitchen with Stainless Appliances and Granite Countertops. New Carpet, Paint, Ceramic Tile, etc. Private Entrance and Balcony with Spacious Views of Grounds. Very Short Walking Distance to Shopping Center Safeway, Lakes, Pools, Tennis Courts, and W&D Bike Trail. Close to Bus and Wiehle-Reston East Metro Rail. Best Unit in Villa Ridge. Owner Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

