Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage guest parking guest suite

Sun-filled Spacious End Unit Town Home in the sought-after West Market neighborhood across the street from Reston Town Center. Fully furnished with professional interior designer finishes and decor. Hardwood floors on the main. Spacious living room with a gas fireplace w/custom tile wall. Palladium Windows with custom window treatment. 2 large bedrooms on the top floor. Master suite with a walk-in closet and deck/balcony overlooking private wooded view. Luxury master bathroom w/dual vanity & soaking tub. 2nd Bedroom as guest suite. oversize garage. A lot of guest parking. Backs to woods and W&OD Trail. Walk to the Town Center Restaurants . Mins from Whole Foods, Reston Hospital and the Reston Metro. Beautifully decorated through. Must See today!!!