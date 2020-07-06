1815 CRANBERRY LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool bbq/grill hot tub media room tennis court

Right off the 267 toll road; 1.1 mile to Reston metro and Reston Town Center, amazing restaurants and many major companies.The house is located conveniently on a cul-de-sac. The neighborhood is peaceful and safe where lots of families with kids and pets live. Close to shopping, restaurants and grocery stores like Whole foods, Safeway, Harris Teeter, Trader Joes. Walking distance from a very good elementary school and a private Catholic school. Next to the W&OD Trail where one can enjoy a nice walk or bike ride. 4 bedrooms, with updated master bath with spa like features. Ceiling fans in every bedroom, recessed lighting throughout the house. Finished basement ideal for home theater. HUGE Private, deck in the backyard, perfect for grilling and entertaining. Private low maintenance backyard. Brand new floors on main floor, NO CARPET IN THE HOUSE!! New water heater, and Convection Microwave. Nest thermostat, wired for ADT security, FIOS ready. Tastefully painted. Reston amenities like tennis courts and many swimming pools are also walking distance. Close to various gyms like Lifetime, Gold's gym and the YMCA.