All apartments in Reston
Find more places like 1815 CRANBERRY LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
1815 CRANBERRY LANE
Last updated February 2 2020 at 6:46 AM

1815 CRANBERRY LANE

1815 Cranberry Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1815 Cranberry Lane, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Right off the 267 toll road; 1.1 mile to Reston metro and Reston Town Center, amazing restaurants and many major companies.The house is located conveniently on a cul-de-sac. The neighborhood is peaceful and safe where lots of families with kids and pets live. Close to shopping, restaurants and grocery stores like Whole foods, Safeway, Harris Teeter, Trader Joes. Walking distance from a very good elementary school and a private Catholic school. Next to the W&OD Trail where one can enjoy a nice walk or bike ride. 4 bedrooms, with updated master bath with spa like features. Ceiling fans in every bedroom, recessed lighting throughout the house. Finished basement ideal for home theater. HUGE Private, deck in the backyard, perfect for grilling and entertaining. Private low maintenance backyard. Brand new floors on main floor, NO CARPET IN THE HOUSE!! New water heater, and Convection Microwave. Nest thermostat, wired for ADT security, FIOS ready. Tastefully painted. Reston amenities like tennis courts and many swimming pools are also walking distance. Close to various gyms like Lifetime, Gold's gym and the YMCA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1815 CRANBERRY LANE have any available units?
1815 CRANBERRY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1815 CRANBERRY LANE have?
Some of 1815 CRANBERRY LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1815 CRANBERRY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1815 CRANBERRY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 CRANBERRY LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1815 CRANBERRY LANE is pet friendly.
Does 1815 CRANBERRY LANE offer parking?
No, 1815 CRANBERRY LANE does not offer parking.
Does 1815 CRANBERRY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1815 CRANBERRY LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 CRANBERRY LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1815 CRANBERRY LANE has a pool.
Does 1815 CRANBERRY LANE have accessible units?
No, 1815 CRANBERRY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 CRANBERRY LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1815 CRANBERRY LANE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vy/Reston Heights
11830 Sunrise Valley Dr
Reston, VA 20191
The Apartments at Harbor Park
11410 Esplanade Dr
Reston, VA 20194
Waterside at Reston
12032 Waterside View Dr
Reston, VA 20194
The Apartments at The Sycamores
1815 Sycamore Valley Dr
Reston, VA 20190
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq
Reston, VA 20190
Signature
11850 Freedom Dr
Reston, VA 20190
St. Johns Wood
11555 Olde Tiverton Cir
Reston, VA 20194
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street
Reston, VA 20190

Similar Pages

Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 Bedrooms
Reston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Pet Friendly Places
Reston Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia