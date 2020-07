Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful 2 Bed/2 Bath condo in ParcReston. This community is just across the street from Reston Town Center and all of Reston's great amenities. Unit features wood floors throughout the main living area, granite countertops in Kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Ground floor unit for ease of access and a nice patio to enjoy outdoor living. The unit has two parking spaces, one assigned and one unassigned. One pet ok.