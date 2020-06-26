All apartments in Reston
Last updated April 7 2020 at 6:35 AM

1725 ASCOT WAY

1725 Ascot Way · No Longer Available
Location

1725 Ascot Way, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
conference room
car charging
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
***Please call or text directly to viewing at 703-203-4886/703-220-5239 *** Newly Renovated one-bedroom apartment in second floor. Hardwood floors in kitchen, dining, living bedroom areas and ceramic tile bath. Kitchen counters are granite, stainless appliances. With-in unit large separate laundry room near kitchen with storage space. Bedroom is at opposite of ends of unit. Beautiful clubhouse with in updated exercise facility, an outdoor pool, conference room, electric car charging stations, and much more. Conveniently located next to the Reston Town Center. Quick access to Dulles Toll Road and Dulles International Airport, Metro Silver Line. Shopping, dining, entertaining and Starbucks are within 3 min walk. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 ASCOT WAY have any available units?
1725 ASCOT WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1725 ASCOT WAY have?
Some of 1725 ASCOT WAY's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 ASCOT WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1725 ASCOT WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 ASCOT WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1725 ASCOT WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 1725 ASCOT WAY offer parking?
No, 1725 ASCOT WAY does not offer parking.
Does 1725 ASCOT WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1725 ASCOT WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 ASCOT WAY have a pool?
Yes, 1725 ASCOT WAY has a pool.
Does 1725 ASCOT WAY have accessible units?
No, 1725 ASCOT WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 ASCOT WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1725 ASCOT WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

The Apartments at The Sycamores
1815 Sycamore Valley Dr
Reston, VA 20190
Charter Oak Apartments
11637 Charter Oak Ct
Reston, VA 20190
Harrison at Reston Town Center
1800 Jonathan Way
Reston, VA 20190
Exo
1897 Oracle Way
Reston, VA 20190
Signature
11850 Freedom Dr
Reston, VA 20190
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr
Reston, VA 20194
St. Johns Wood
11555 Olde Tiverton Cir
Reston, VA 20194
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street
Reston, VA 20190

