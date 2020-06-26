All apartments in Reston
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:35 AM

1721 Ivy Oak Square

1721 Ivy Oak Square · No Longer Available
Location

1721 Ivy Oak Square, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
on-site laundry
pool
A lovely 3BR/2and half BA Townhome-style condo. With plenty of closet space in the bedrooms. The home has gorgeous hardwood throughout the main floor, tiled kitchen and bathroom floors, and carpet in all the bedrooms. There is a large sliding glass door that opens up to a beautiful paver patio with a view to a beautiful wooded setting for you to relax in and enjoy. The home has an alarm system that can be reactivated at tenant expense. Pets on a case by case basis.

Reston Town Center is only 0.8mi. The home is within easy access to the Silver Line Metro and 267 in addition to it being less than a mile to 2 RA pools and Lake Anne. As an added bonus, the owner-pays HOA fees covering gas, water, waste removal, yard maintenance, pest control.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Zakia Adlouni 571 699 4202
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.

Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
3033 Wilson Blvd. Ste. 770 / Arlington VA 22201
Office: (703)-495-3082

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1721 Ivy Oak Square have any available units?
1721 Ivy Oak Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1721 Ivy Oak Square have?
Some of 1721 Ivy Oak Square's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1721 Ivy Oak Square currently offering any rent specials?
1721 Ivy Oak Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1721 Ivy Oak Square pet-friendly?
Yes, 1721 Ivy Oak Square is pet friendly.
Does 1721 Ivy Oak Square offer parking?
No, 1721 Ivy Oak Square does not offer parking.
Does 1721 Ivy Oak Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1721 Ivy Oak Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1721 Ivy Oak Square have a pool?
Yes, 1721 Ivy Oak Square has a pool.
Does 1721 Ivy Oak Square have accessible units?
No, 1721 Ivy Oak Square does not have accessible units.
Does 1721 Ivy Oak Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1721 Ivy Oak Square has units with dishwashers.
