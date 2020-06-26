1721 Ivy Oak Square

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system on-site laundry pool

A lovely 3BR/2and half BA Townhome-style condo. With plenty of closet space in the bedrooms. The home has gorgeous hardwood throughout the main floor, tiled kitchen and bathroom floors, and carpet in all the bedrooms. There is a large sliding glass door that opens up to a beautiful paver patio with a view to a beautiful wooded setting for you to relax in and enjoy. The home has an alarm system that can be reactivated at tenant expense. Pets on a case by case basis.



Reston Town Center is only 0.8mi. The home is within easy access to the Silver Line Metro and 267 in addition to it being less than a mile to 2 RA pools and Lake Anne. As an added bonus, the owner-pays HOA fees covering gas, water, waste removal, yard maintenance, pest control.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.



Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax

Zakia Adlouni 571 699 4202

4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030

Office: (703) 964-1290

Each office is independently owned and operated.



Globe Trotter Properties

Rebecca Ripley, Broker

3033 Wilson Blvd. Ste. 770 / Arlington VA 22201

Office: (703)-495-3082