Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Come see this quiet, comfy, 1 bed 1 bath unit. With plenty of natural light, updated kitchen, and washer and dryer in the unit, this makes a great home. Located in the heart of Reston, you are close to everything. Shopping, trails, and the Town Center all with in 5 mins. Walking distance to metro. Priced to move, hurry this will not last long.