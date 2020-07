Amenities

Amazing opportunity! Super big condo within a mile of Wiehle Metro. All included in rent. Pretty grey paint, newer carpeting , full sized washer and dryer in unit. Gas cooking in super big kitchen, WALL OF WINDOWS in living room and dining room, big bedrooms, lots of closet space. Lovely views from balcony. Pardon the boxes - current tenant is packing up for the early June move. Available June 1. Some flooring being replaced, touch up work and deep cleaning in process.