Last updated September 15 2019 at 10:54 AM

1620 CHIMNEY HOUSE ROAD

1620 Chimney House Road · No Longer Available
Location

1620 Chimney House Road, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
all utils included
recently renovated
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! FULLY FURNISHED! Modern Urban & Lake Front Living. When you find the perfect blend of heritage with modern conveniences, you have found ~the one~. Welcome to modern lake front living on historic and beautiful Lake Anne Plaza. This completely renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath home was redesigned for the ultimate modern living experience. Offering an open floor plan, wide plank wood floors, a custom kitchen with built in refrigerator and freezer cabinets, a Miele plumbed coffee maker, kitchen island, breakfast nook, living room fireplace, and oh yes, a lake front view. The views are continued upstairs in the master suite with private patio and let~s not forget to mention the amazingly updated bathroom with walk in rain shower. These amenities are all not rarely found in one home and with the added bonus of the plaza life. The plaza with its fine dining, brew pub, coffee/wine bar, trails, and lake festivities, brings activities and community right to your door. If Modern Urban Living is what you are searching for, we have found it for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 CHIMNEY HOUSE ROAD have any available units?
1620 CHIMNEY HOUSE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1620 CHIMNEY HOUSE ROAD have?
Some of 1620 CHIMNEY HOUSE ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 CHIMNEY HOUSE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1620 CHIMNEY HOUSE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 CHIMNEY HOUSE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1620 CHIMNEY HOUSE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 1620 CHIMNEY HOUSE ROAD offer parking?
No, 1620 CHIMNEY HOUSE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1620 CHIMNEY HOUSE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1620 CHIMNEY HOUSE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 CHIMNEY HOUSE ROAD have a pool?
No, 1620 CHIMNEY HOUSE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1620 CHIMNEY HOUSE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1620 CHIMNEY HOUSE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 CHIMNEY HOUSE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1620 CHIMNEY HOUSE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
