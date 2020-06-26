1620 CHIMNEY HOUSE ROAD

Amenities

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! FULLY FURNISHED! Modern Urban & Lake Front Living. When you find the perfect blend of heritage with modern conveniences, you have found ~the one~. Welcome to modern lake front living on historic and beautiful Lake Anne Plaza. This completely renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath home was redesigned for the ultimate modern living experience. Offering an open floor plan, wide plank wood floors, a custom kitchen with built in refrigerator and freezer cabinets, a Miele plumbed coffee maker, kitchen island, breakfast nook, living room fireplace, and oh yes, a lake front view. The views are continued upstairs in the master suite with private patio and let~s not forget to mention the amazingly updated bathroom with walk in rain shower. These amenities are all not rarely found in one home and with the added bonus of the plaza life. The plaza with its fine dining, brew pub, coffee/wine bar, trails, and lake festivities, brings activities and community right to your door. If Modern Urban Living is what you are searching for, we have found it for you.