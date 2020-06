Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful updates to LAKE ANNE CONDO! Enjoy the lifestyle of Lake Anne Village - Shops, Restaurants, brew pub, Farmers' Market, and the lake and fountain! Modern and open design with contemporary kitchen and bath, Wood-burning fireplace and floor to ceiling windows with views of the Plaza and Lake. Utilities are $250/month and incude basic cable.