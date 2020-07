1602 CHIMNEY HOUSE RD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher all utils included parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool tennis court

READY TO MOVE RIGHT IN! LL ENTRYWAY WITH STEPS UP TO MAIN LVL LIVING! FRESHLY PAINTED & RENOVATED....KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, BACKSPLASH & SS APPLIANCES* SEPARATE DINING AREA OVERLOOKING FAMILY ROOM W/WB FP* WALL OF WINDOWS OVERLOOKING LAKE ANNE PLAZA AND PARTIAL VIEW OF THE LAKE* LRGE MASTER BR W/ WALK IN CLOSET & FULLY RENOVATED BATH W/ TUB SHOWER COMBO* ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED* ENJOY RESTON AMENITIES... 15 SWIMMING POOLS INCLUDING & INDOOR POOL, 52 TENNIS COURTS, 35 TOT LOTS, BALL FIELDS, PICNIC PAVILIONS, COMMUNITY CENTERS & 55 MILES OF PATHWAYS ETC..* OR JUST TAKE THE STEPS DOWN TO ENJOY SOME OF THE RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING LAKE ANNE HAS TO OFFER!!!! RENTERS INSURANCE IS REQUIRED, NO PETS & NON SMOKERS* A MUST SEE!