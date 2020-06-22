All apartments in Reston
Find more places like 1556 SCANDIA CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
1556 SCANDIA CIRCLE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1556 SCANDIA CIRCLE

1556 Scandia Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1556 Scandia Circle, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Spacious townhome with beautiful Brazilian cherry floors and Shrock kitchen cabinets with granite countertops. Ample basement space includes an acoustic studio and separate laundry! Walkout patio space for entertaining and cozy fireplace in living room. Access to all Reston amenities including pools and tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1556 SCANDIA CIRCLE have any available units?
1556 SCANDIA CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1556 SCANDIA CIRCLE have?
Some of 1556 SCANDIA CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1556 SCANDIA CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1556 SCANDIA CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1556 SCANDIA CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1556 SCANDIA CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 1556 SCANDIA CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 1556 SCANDIA CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 1556 SCANDIA CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1556 SCANDIA CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1556 SCANDIA CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 1556 SCANDIA CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 1556 SCANDIA CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1556 SCANDIA CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1556 SCANDIA CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1556 SCANDIA CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vy/Reston Heights
11830 Sunrise Valley Dr
Reston, VA 20191
Harrison at Reston Town Center
1800 Jonathan Way
Reston, VA 20190
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq
Reston, VA 20190
Exo
1897 Oracle Way
Reston, VA 20190
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr
Reston, VA 20194
Lincoln at Wiehle Station
11500 Commerce Park Drive
Reston, VA 20191
Reston Glade
12265 Laurel Glade Ct
Reston, VA 20191
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street
Reston, VA 20190

Similar Pages

Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 Bedrooms
Reston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Pet Friendly Places
Reston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia