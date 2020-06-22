1556 SCANDIA CIRCLE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities pool tennis court

Spacious townhome with beautiful Brazilian cherry floors and Shrock kitchen cabinets with granite countertops. Ample basement space includes an acoustic studio and separate laundry! Walkout patio space for entertaining and cozy fireplace in living room. Access to all Reston amenities including pools and tennis courts.