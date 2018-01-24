All apartments in Reston
Reston, VA
1530 MOORINGS DRIVE
1530 MOORINGS DRIVE

1530 Moorings Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1530 Moorings Drive, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Top floor remodeled condo Located in a lovely Lake Anne Community. Community includes access to your own private dock with canoe storage and boat launch. Enjoy swimming, boating and fishing in a peaceful and quiet setting. Lake Anne Plaza is a short but scenic 5 minute walk/boat ride. The plaza has a great night life. Tons of restaurants and bars, coffee places, Salons/Barber, post office, a church, and lots of other little shops. Lots of walking/biking trails nearby. Reston Association benefits (pools, rec centers etc) 2 Bedrooms 1.5 Bath Condo with newly installed wood flooring through out. Built the good old fashioned way with concrete subfloor, brick and concrete walls between apartments for privacy and relaxation. Fresh paint throughout, new kitchen faucet, Screened in balcony off Master Bedroom. Rent includes Water, Trash, Cable TV and Sewer. Discounted High Speed Internet from Cox. Pets on Case by Case basis with deposit. Leases available from 12-60 Months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

