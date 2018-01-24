1530 MOORINGS DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated pool internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Top floor remodeled condo Located in a lovely Lake Anne Community. Community includes access to your own private dock with canoe storage and boat launch. Enjoy swimming, boating and fishing in a peaceful and quiet setting. Lake Anne Plaza is a short but scenic 5 minute walk/boat ride. The plaza has a great night life. Tons of restaurants and bars, coffee places, Salons/Barber, post office, a church, and lots of other little shops. Lots of walking/biking trails nearby. Reston Association benefits (pools, rec centers etc) 2 Bedrooms 1.5 Bath Condo with newly installed wood flooring through out. Built the good old fashioned way with concrete subfloor, brick and concrete walls between apartments for privacy and relaxation. Fresh paint throughout, new kitchen faucet, Screened in balcony off Master Bedroom. Rent includes Water, Trash, Cable TV and Sewer. Discounted High Speed Internet from Cox. Pets on Case by Case basis with deposit. Leases available from 12-60 Months