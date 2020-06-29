1526 MOORINGS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Experience the heart of Reston in this Lake Anne community. Home to the annual Lake Anne Cardboard Boat Regatta. 5 minutes from Reston Town Center, Only 2 miles from Wiehle-Reston East metro station. Walk to waterfront - Lake Anne, boardwalk with shops, restaurants, boating and public bus stops. In addition to the large bedrooms, there are floor to ceiling windows and 3 large sliding doors onto 3 balconies. Views off the back are peaceful and serene as you look out over lush vegetation and not into your neighbors home.