Last updated May 24 2020 at 10:45 PM

1526 MOORINGS DRIVE

1526 Moorings Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1526 Moorings Drive, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Experience the heart of Reston in this Lake Anne community. Home to the annual Lake Anne Cardboard Boat Regatta. 5 minutes from Reston Town Center, Only 2 miles from Wiehle-Reston East metro station. Walk to waterfront - Lake Anne, boardwalk with shops, restaurants, boating and public bus stops. In addition to the large bedrooms, there are floor to ceiling windows and 3 large sliding doors onto 3 balconies. Views off the back are peaceful and serene as you look out over lush vegetation and not into your neighbors home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

