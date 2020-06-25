1520 N POINT DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

RENOVATED KITCHEN. HARDWOOD FLOOR, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, ETC. A spacious living room and separate dining area with dry bar. Your own covered, private balcony. The kitchen has a pantry and gas cooking. Full-size washer and dryer. Walk-in closets in two of the three bedrooms. Secured entrance into building with carpeted halls and stairs, plus 24-hour hall lighting. Updated HVAC, shower doors, paint and balcony with Trex decking. Walk to the North Point Village Center for coffee, groceries or a bite to eat. Also just a short drive to Reston Town Center, the new metro station, Lake Newport, schools, major commuter routes, and Dulles International Airport~