All apartments in Reston
Find more places like 1520 N POINT DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
1520 N POINT DRIVE
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:15 AM

1520 N POINT DRIVE

1520 North Point Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1520 North Point Drive, Reston, VA 20194

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
RENOVATED KITCHEN. HARDWOOD FLOOR, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, ETC. A spacious living room and separate dining area with dry bar. Your own covered, private balcony. The kitchen has a pantry and gas cooking. Full-size washer and dryer. Walk-in closets in two of the three bedrooms. Secured entrance into building with carpeted halls and stairs, plus 24-hour hall lighting. Updated HVAC, shower doors, paint and balcony with Trex decking. Walk to the North Point Village Center for coffee, groceries or a bite to eat. Also just a short drive to Reston Town Center, the new metro station, Lake Newport, schools, major commuter routes, and Dulles International Airport~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 N POINT DRIVE have any available units?
1520 N POINT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1520 N POINT DRIVE have?
Some of 1520 N POINT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 N POINT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1520 N POINT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 N POINT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1520 N POINT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 1520 N POINT DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1520 N POINT DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1520 N POINT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1520 N POINT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 N POINT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1520 N POINT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1520 N POINT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1520 N POINT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 N POINT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1520 N POINT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vy/Reston Heights
11830 Sunrise Valley Dr
Reston, VA 20191
Aperture
11410 Reston Station Blvd
Reston, VA 20190
The Apartments at The Sycamores
1815 Sycamore Valley Dr
Reston, VA 20190
Harrison at Reston Town Center
1800 Jonathan Way
Reston, VA 20190
BLVD Reston Station
1908 Reston Metro Plaza
Reston, VA 20190
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr
Reston, VA 20194
Lincoln at Wiehle Station
11500 Commerce Park Drive
Reston, VA 20191
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street
Reston, VA 20190

Similar Pages

Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 Bedrooms
Reston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Pet Friendly Places
Reston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia