Amenities

granite counters stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities

BEAUTIFUL 3 BED/2 BATH CONDO IN MUCH SOUGHT AFTER NORTH RESTON. KITCHEN FEATURES STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, MAPLE CABINETRY WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND CERAMIC TILED FLOORS IN KITCHEN & BATHS. SMALL BUTLERS PANTRY OFF DINING ROOM.PRIVATE SETTING BACKING TO TREES. SECURED BUILDING. WALK TO SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS. CODE TO ENTER BLD. PRESS #7090 NOTE: New carpets to be installed soon.