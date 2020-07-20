1446 Park Garden Ln

Amenities

Enchanting 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 3 level townhome with garage in Reston! Entering this amazing space you will immediately notice the gorgeous hardwood flooring found throughout. Next, the living room which boasts ample natural light leading to the kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. The family room, found in the lower level, holds a gas fireplace. The bedrooms boast vaulted ceilings, wall to wall carpeting & generous closet space. Minutes from the Silver Line Metro, Reston Town Center and all Reston Amenities *MUST SEE *Available May 1st!