Last updated June 16 2019 at 8:51 AM

1446 Park Garden Ln

1446 Park Garden Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1446 Park Garden Lane, Reston, VA 20194

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enchanting 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 3 level townhome with garage in Reston! Entering this amazing space you will immediately notice the gorgeous hardwood flooring found throughout. Next, the living room which boasts ample natural light leading to the kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. The family room, found in the lower level, holds a gas fireplace. The bedrooms boast vaulted ceilings, wall to wall carpeting & generous closet space. Minutes from the Silver Line Metro, Reston Town Center and all Reston Amenities *MUST SEE *Available May 1st!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1446 Park Garden Ln have any available units?
1446 Park Garden Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1446 Park Garden Ln have?
Some of 1446 Park Garden Ln's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1446 Park Garden Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1446 Park Garden Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1446 Park Garden Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1446 Park Garden Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 1446 Park Garden Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1446 Park Garden Ln offers parking.
Does 1446 Park Garden Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1446 Park Garden Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1446 Park Garden Ln have a pool?
No, 1446 Park Garden Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1446 Park Garden Ln have accessible units?
No, 1446 Park Garden Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1446 Park Garden Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1446 Park Garden Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
