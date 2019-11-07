1443 Greenmont Ct

Amenities
Description
Captivating 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom 3 Level Townhome in Desirable Forest Edge Cluster, Reston!! Gorgeous Front Entrance with Exposed Brick Wall and Vaulted Ceiling leads to Spacious Kitchen with Breakfast Bar! Hardwood Floors Throughout! Sun Drenched Master Bedroom with Large Walk in Closet and Fully Updated Bathroom. Second and Third Bedroom with Recessed Lightings, Ceiling Fans, and Large Closets. Finished Basement with fam-room, Full Bathroom, Laundry Room with Lots of Storage! 2 Blocks from Metro Bus, close to Wiehle Metro Station. Enjoy all of Reston Association Amenities, including 15 Pools, 52 Tennis Courts, Playgrounds, and MUCH MORE! Available NOW! This is a should SEE!
Appliances
Range/Oven
Full Refrigerator
Washer/Dryer
Dishwasher
Sink Disposal
Microwave
Interior Amenities
Hardwood Floors
Vaulted Ceilings
Finished Basement
Walk in Closet
Built in Shelving
Breakfast Bar
Ceiling Fans
Wainscoting
Recessed Lighting
Brick Accent Wall
Exterior Amenities
Patio
Fenced Yard
Deck
Community Pools
Community Playgrounds
Community Tennis Courts