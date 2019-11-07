1443 Greenmont Ct

Amenities

Captivating 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom 3 Level Townhome in Desirable Forest Edge Cluster, Reston!! Gorgeous Front Entrance with Exposed Brick Wall and Vaulted Ceiling leads to Spacious Kitchen with Breakfast Bar! Hardwood Floors Throughout! Sun Drenched Master Bedroom with Large Walk in Closet and Fully Updated Bathroom. Second and Third Bedroom with Recessed Lightings, Ceiling Fans, and Large Closets. Finished Basement with fam-room, Full Bathroom, Laundry Room with Lots of Storage! 2 Blocks from Metro Bus, close to Wiehle Metro Station. Enjoy all of Reston Association Amenities, including 15 Pools, 52 Tennis Courts, Playgrounds, and MUCH MORE! Available NOW! This is a should SEE!



Range/Oven

Full Refrigerator

Washer/Dryer

Dishwasher

Sink Disposal

Microwave



Hardwood Floors

Vaulted Ceilings

Finished Basement

Walk in Closet

Built in Shelving

Breakfast Bar

Ceiling Fans

Wainscoting

Recessed Lighting

Brick Accent Wall



Patio

Fenced Yard

Deck

Community Pools

Community Playgrounds

Community Tennis Courts