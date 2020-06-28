All apartments in Reston
1411 ALDENHAM LANE
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:25 AM

1411 ALDENHAM LANE

1411 Aldenham Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1411 Aldenham Lane, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
You'll love this fully renovated contemporary located in the charming city Reston! Property features 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main level. Family/dining room combo. Gourmet kitchen features quartz countertops, wall oven, 42" cabinets, and beautiful backsplash. Oversized kitchen is ideal for meal preparation. Plenty of room in kitchen for table space. Master bedroom features built-in bookshelf and luxurious walk in closet. Lower level features cozy gas fireplace making it perfect for movie nights. Backyard backs to trees and offers plenty of privacy. Close to metro, shopping, dining, and major commuter routes. Wonderful Reston amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 ALDENHAM LANE have any available units?
1411 ALDENHAM LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1411 ALDENHAM LANE have?
Some of 1411 ALDENHAM LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1411 ALDENHAM LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1411 ALDENHAM LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 ALDENHAM LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1411 ALDENHAM LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 1411 ALDENHAM LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1411 ALDENHAM LANE offers parking.
Does 1411 ALDENHAM LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1411 ALDENHAM LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 ALDENHAM LANE have a pool?
No, 1411 ALDENHAM LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1411 ALDENHAM LANE have accessible units?
No, 1411 ALDENHAM LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 ALDENHAM LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1411 ALDENHAM LANE has units with dishwashers.
