1411 ALDENHAM LANE

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

You'll love this fully renovated contemporary located in the charming city Reston! Property features 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main level. Family/dining room combo. Gourmet kitchen features quartz countertops, wall oven, 42" cabinets, and beautiful backsplash. Oversized kitchen is ideal for meal preparation. Plenty of room in kitchen for table space. Master bedroom features built-in bookshelf and luxurious walk in closet. Lower level features cozy gas fireplace making it perfect for movie nights. Backyard backs to trees and offers plenty of privacy. Close to metro, shopping, dining, and major commuter routes. Wonderful Reston amenities.