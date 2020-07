Amenities

hardwood floors all utils included parking recently renovated

MOVE IN READY!!! Everything recently updated from the ceilings down to the flooring in this beautiful 1 BDR/1 BTH condo!!! Features: Recently updated Kitchen and Bath, All hardwood flooring...1st Floor location...Two parking spaces by Permit. Guess What??? ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN THE RENTAL PRICE!!! Great Location: Close proximity to Wiehle Metro and Reston Town Center. https://www.northgatecondos.org