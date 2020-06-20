1404 GREEN RUN LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Spacious end unit townhouse located in sought after area of Reston. Prime Location with tons of amenities just a few minutes from the Metro, Rt.7, Great Falls, and Reston Town Center. Walking distance to Lake Fairfax Park. Updated kitchen with white cabinets, black granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting in living and family rooms, oversized deck, and a wood burning fireplace. Driveway parking for 4 cars right outside front fence. Don't miss out on the opportunity to have the privacy of a single family home with this one of a kind End Unit Townhouse!