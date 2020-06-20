All apartments in Reston
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:09 AM

1404 GREEN RUN LANE

1404 Green Run Lane · (703) 622-4159
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1404 Green Run Lane, Reston, VA 20190

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,895

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2032 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious end unit townhouse located in sought after area of Reston. Prime Location with tons of amenities just a few minutes from the Metro, Rt.7, Great Falls, and Reston Town Center. Walking distance to Lake Fairfax Park. Updated kitchen with white cabinets, black granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting in living and family rooms, oversized deck, and a wood burning fireplace. Driveway parking for 4 cars right outside front fence. Don't miss out on the opportunity to have the privacy of a single family home with this one of a kind End Unit Townhouse!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 GREEN RUN LANE have any available units?
1404 GREEN RUN LANE has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1404 GREEN RUN LANE have?
Some of 1404 GREEN RUN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 GREEN RUN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1404 GREEN RUN LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 GREEN RUN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1404 GREEN RUN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 1404 GREEN RUN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1404 GREEN RUN LANE does offer parking.
Does 1404 GREEN RUN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1404 GREEN RUN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 GREEN RUN LANE have a pool?
No, 1404 GREEN RUN LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1404 GREEN RUN LANE have accessible units?
No, 1404 GREEN RUN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 GREEN RUN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1404 GREEN RUN LANE has units with dishwashers.
