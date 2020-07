Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely North Reston end unit townhome available for immediate lease! Remodeled kitchen with granite and 2 year old appliances! Two large bedrooms upstairs, each with private full bath! Finished basement with rec room and lots of storage. Great fenced yard with deck backs to trees! Small pets considered. No smoking. Come see!