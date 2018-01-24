12494 FOX VIEW WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage tennis court

Vacant, Available Immediate . Beautiful single family home on a cul de sac with 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, Office Room, Bonus Room in Basement, 2 Car Garage house, with beautiful paved patio. Two Level Entry Foyer, Hardwood floors on Main Level. Enter into Living Room, Dining Room with Bay Window, Office/Study on Main Level. Family room with Fireplace off the kitchen. Light and Bright Island kitchen with Granite Counters, SS Appliances, Gas Cooking,. Breakfast Room next to Kitchen. Upper Level -Carpet, Master Bedroom with tray Ceiling, Walk in Closet & Master Bath with Tub, Shower, double Vanity. Shared Bath on Upper Level with Double Vanity. Basement has a good size recreation room with Wet Bar. Additional Bonus Room/den in Lower level. Tennis Court, Picnic Area in subdivision. Pets allowed with restrictions. Close to Dulles Toll Rd, Fairfax County Pkwy, Reston Parkway.