Home
/
Reston, VA
/
12494 FOX VIEW WAY
Last updated April 29 2020 at 11:54 AM

12494 FOX VIEW WAY

12494 Fox View Way · No Longer Available
Location

12494 Fox View Way, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
tennis court
Vacant, Available Immediate . Beautiful single family home on a cul de sac with 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, Office Room, Bonus Room in Basement, 2 Car Garage house, with beautiful paved patio. Two Level Entry Foyer, Hardwood floors on Main Level. Enter into Living Room, Dining Room with Bay Window, Office/Study on Main Level. Family room with Fireplace off the kitchen. Light and Bright Island kitchen with Granite Counters, SS Appliances, Gas Cooking,. Breakfast Room next to Kitchen. Upper Level -Carpet, Master Bedroom with tray Ceiling, Walk in Closet & Master Bath with Tub, Shower, double Vanity. Shared Bath on Upper Level with Double Vanity. Basement has a good size recreation room with Wet Bar. Additional Bonus Room/den in Lower level. Tennis Court, Picnic Area in subdivision. Pets allowed with restrictions. Close to Dulles Toll Rd, Fairfax County Pkwy, Reston Parkway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12494 FOX VIEW WAY have any available units?
12494 FOX VIEW WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12494 FOX VIEW WAY have?
Some of 12494 FOX VIEW WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12494 FOX VIEW WAY currently offering any rent specials?
12494 FOX VIEW WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12494 FOX VIEW WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 12494 FOX VIEW WAY is pet friendly.
Does 12494 FOX VIEW WAY offer parking?
Yes, 12494 FOX VIEW WAY offers parking.
Does 12494 FOX VIEW WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12494 FOX VIEW WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12494 FOX VIEW WAY have a pool?
No, 12494 FOX VIEW WAY does not have a pool.
Does 12494 FOX VIEW WAY have accessible units?
No, 12494 FOX VIEW WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 12494 FOX VIEW WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12494 FOX VIEW WAY has units with dishwashers.

