12383 COPENHAGEN COURT

RESTON 3 LVL, 4BR, 3BA Unique ContemporaryHome in TRANQUIL Reston Neighborhood***RENOVATED with the ENVIRONMENT IN MIND***OPEN CONCEPT w/CATHEDRAL Ceilings, Multiple SKYLIGHTS and Expansive FIBERGLASS Windows & Abundant NATURAL LIGHT***ECO FRIENDLY Materials - Gorgeous BAMBOO, CORK & MARMOLEUM Flooring and LOW/ZERO VOC Paint***MINIMALIST-Design LIGHTING FIXTURES on Each Level***KITCHEN with CUSTOM Cabinets, SS BOSCH Appliances & Built-In WINE FRIDGE***SEPARATE DINING AREA W/Window Nook***Lovely Large Master Bedroom EN SUITE***Each UL FULL BATH w/ Double Sink Vanity & MBath w/Oversized Soaking Tub***ALL 3 BEDROOMS on Upper Level with CUSTOM CLOSETS and CORK FLOORS***LARGE LL Living Space w/area WIRED for SURROUND SOUND***2 ADDITIONAL ROOMS on LL ~ 1st with MURPHY BED/Closet/Night Stands and 2nd w/ Built-In BALTIC BIRCH Desk, Cabinets & Drawers***A TURN KEY OFFICE Ready & Waiting***Unfinished Area in Basement perfect for PLAY or STORAGE***LARGE Screened-In PORCH w/ 2 DECKS and tranquil WOODS VIEW***LOTS of Built-In STORAGE SPACE***ALARM SYSTEM IN PLACE*** Entire House WIRED FOR ETHERNET***Reston Town Center Shopping & Restaurants, Dulles Access Road & Wiehle Metro Stop 2 minutes away!***DON~T MISS OUR BEAUTIFUL PICTURES for more Details!! [Pets, Case by Case.] *** AVAILABLE AUGUST 21+/-***. This CONTEMPORARY OASIS is so UNIQUE!!***Must see for yourself!!*** Multiple Year Lease considered!***