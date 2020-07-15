All apartments in Reston
Last updated September 6 2019 at 3:05 AM

12383 COPENHAGEN COURT

12383 Copenhagen Court · No Longer Available
Location

12383 Copenhagen Court, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
alarm system
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RESTON 3 LVL, 4BR, 3BA Unique ContemporaryHome in TRANQUIL Reston Neighborhood***RENOVATED with the ENVIRONMENT IN MIND***OPEN CONCEPT w/CATHEDRAL Ceilings, Multiple SKYLIGHTS and Expansive FIBERGLASS Windows & Abundant NATURAL LIGHT***ECO FRIENDLY Materials - Gorgeous BAMBOO, CORK & MARMOLEUM Flooring and LOW/ZERO VOC Paint***MINIMALIST-Design LIGHTING FIXTURES on Each Level***KITCHEN with CUSTOM Cabinets, SS BOSCH Appliances & Built-In WINE FRIDGE***SEPARATE DINING AREA W/Window Nook***Lovely Large Master Bedroom EN SUITE***Each UL FULL BATH w/ Double Sink Vanity & MBath w/Oversized Soaking Tub***ALL 3 BEDROOMS on Upper Level with CUSTOM CLOSETS and CORK FLOORS***LARGE LL Living Space w/area WIRED for SURROUND SOUND***2 ADDITIONAL ROOMS on LL ~ 1st with MURPHY BED/Closet/Night Stands and 2nd w/ Built-In BALTIC BIRCH Desk, Cabinets & Drawers***A TURN KEY OFFICE Ready & Waiting***Unfinished Area in Basement perfect for PLAY or STORAGE***LARGE Screened-In PORCH w/ 2 DECKS and tranquil WOODS VIEW***LOTS of Built-In STORAGE SPACE***ALARM SYSTEM IN PLACE*** Entire House WIRED FOR ETHERNET***Reston Town Center Shopping & Restaurants, Dulles Access Road & Wiehle Metro Stop 2 minutes away!***DON~T MISS OUR BEAUTIFUL PICTURES for more Details!! [Pets, Case by Case.] *** AVAILABLE AUGUST 21+/-***. This CONTEMPORARY OASIS is so UNIQUE!!***Must see for yourself!!*** Multiple Year Lease considered!***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12383 COPENHAGEN COURT have any available units?
12383 COPENHAGEN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12383 COPENHAGEN COURT have?
Some of 12383 COPENHAGEN COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12383 COPENHAGEN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12383 COPENHAGEN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12383 COPENHAGEN COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 12383 COPENHAGEN COURT is pet friendly.
Does 12383 COPENHAGEN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 12383 COPENHAGEN COURT offers parking.
Does 12383 COPENHAGEN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12383 COPENHAGEN COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12383 COPENHAGEN COURT have a pool?
No, 12383 COPENHAGEN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 12383 COPENHAGEN COURT have accessible units?
No, 12383 COPENHAGEN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12383 COPENHAGEN COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 12383 COPENHAGEN COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
