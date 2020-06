Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated range refrigerator

Cozy 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Rambler Located Minutes From The Metro & Toll Roads! Spacious Family Room/Dining Room Combo With Sliding Glass Doors That Lead Out Into The Fenced In Backyard. Kitchen Features A Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer. Large Master Bedroom With It's Own Updated Master Bathroom. Two Other Great Size Bedrooms and A Full Bath In The Hallway. There Is A Parking Pad That Has Room For 2 Cars.