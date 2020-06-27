All apartments in Reston
12180 ABINGTON HALL PLACE
Last updated September 3 2019 at 2:47 AM

12180 ABINGTON HALL PLACE

12180 Abington Hall Place · No Longer Available
Location

12180 Abington Hall Place, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

Townhome style condo with 1 car garage * Direct entry * 3 levels * Ceramic entry * Main level with hardwood floors * Living room w ceiling fan, crown moulding and great natural light * Dining area with crow moulding and chair rail * Powder room * Main level laundry w shelving * Kitchen w stainless appliances, Corian counters and pantry * Family room w gas fireplace, ceiling fan and balcony * Master suite w multiple closets, ceiling fan and bath with separate tub and shower * Secondary bedrooms w carpet and ceiling fans * Walking distance to Reston Hospital, Reston Town Center and major transportation * Owner prefers no pets, but will consider 1 small dog less than 12 pounds w $1000 deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12180 ABINGTON HALL PLACE have any available units?
12180 ABINGTON HALL PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12180 ABINGTON HALL PLACE have?
Some of 12180 ABINGTON HALL PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12180 ABINGTON HALL PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
12180 ABINGTON HALL PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12180 ABINGTON HALL PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12180 ABINGTON HALL PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 12180 ABINGTON HALL PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 12180 ABINGTON HALL PLACE offers parking.
Does 12180 ABINGTON HALL PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12180 ABINGTON HALL PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12180 ABINGTON HALL PLACE have a pool?
No, 12180 ABINGTON HALL PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 12180 ABINGTON HALL PLACE have accessible units?
No, 12180 ABINGTON HALL PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 12180 ABINGTON HALL PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12180 ABINGTON HALL PLACE has units with dishwashers.
