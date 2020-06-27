12180 ABINGTON HALL PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Townhome style condo with 1 car garage * Direct entry * 3 levels * Ceramic entry * Main level with hardwood floors * Living room w ceiling fan, crown moulding and great natural light * Dining area with crow moulding and chair rail * Powder room * Main level laundry w shelving * Kitchen w stainless appliances, Corian counters and pantry * Family room w gas fireplace, ceiling fan and balcony * Master suite w multiple closets, ceiling fan and bath with separate tub and shower * Secondary bedrooms w carpet and ceiling fans * Walking distance to Reston Hospital, Reston Town Center and major transportation * Owner prefers no pets, but will consider 1 small dog less than 12 pounds w $1000 deposit