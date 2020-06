Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful condo in a ready to move-in condition. Spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 baths 1st-floor condo with a private garage that allows direct access to living space. Open floor plan with a gourmet kitchen that has all new stainless steel appliances. HVAC system and hardwood floors throughout were installed in 2018. Full-size washer & dryer (washer replaced in 2018) in the unit. Lots of natural sunlight and Lots of storage space. Short distance to shops and restaurants at Reston Town Center and close to future Reston Metro Station