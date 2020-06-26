12165 ABINGTON HALL PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse pool

Amazing condo with tons of upgrades! 1172 Sq feet completely renovated unit from top to bottom, walking distance from Reston Town Center & future metro station. Two bedroom & Two full bath, with hardwood floors for entire unit, gas fire place, crown moldings, newer kitchen cabinets with w/ marble countertop and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful crystal chandeliers, recess lights, master bath w/ frameless shower, designer bathroom cabinets/tiles, Second bath updates w/ designer finish. Excellent amenities - pool & club house. Must See Inside!