12165 ABINGTON HALL PLACE

Amenities
Amazing condo with tons of upgrades! 1172 Sq feet completely renovated unit from top to bottom, walking distance from Reston Town Center & future metro station. Two bedroom & Two full bath, with hardwood floors for entire unit, gas fire place, crown moldings, newer kitchen cabinets with w/ marble countertop and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful crystal chandeliers, recess lights, master bath w/ frameless shower, designer bathroom cabinets/tiles, Second bath updates w/ designer finish. Excellent amenities - pool & club house. Must See Inside!