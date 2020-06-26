All apartments in Reston
Reston, VA
12165 ABINGTON HALL PLACE
Last updated June 7 2020 at 12:59 AM

12165 ABINGTON HALL PLACE

12165 Abington Hall Place · No Longer Available
Location

12165 Abington Hall Place, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
pool
Amazing condo with tons of upgrades! 1172 Sq feet completely renovated unit from top to bottom, walking distance from Reston Town Center & future metro station. Two bedroom & Two full bath, with hardwood floors for entire unit, gas fire place, crown moldings, newer kitchen cabinets with w/ marble countertop and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful crystal chandeliers, recess lights, master bath w/ frameless shower, designer bathroom cabinets/tiles, Second bath updates w/ designer finish. Excellent amenities - pool & club house. Must See Inside!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12165 ABINGTON HALL PLACE have any available units?
12165 ABINGTON HALL PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12165 ABINGTON HALL PLACE have?
Some of 12165 ABINGTON HALL PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12165 ABINGTON HALL PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
12165 ABINGTON HALL PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12165 ABINGTON HALL PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 12165 ABINGTON HALL PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 12165 ABINGTON HALL PLACE offer parking?
No, 12165 ABINGTON HALL PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 12165 ABINGTON HALL PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12165 ABINGTON HALL PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12165 ABINGTON HALL PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 12165 ABINGTON HALL PLACE has a pool.
Does 12165 ABINGTON HALL PLACE have accessible units?
Yes, 12165 ABINGTON HALL PLACE has accessible units.
Does 12165 ABINGTON HALL PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12165 ABINGTON HALL PLACE has units with dishwashers.
