Beautiful 3 level townhouse w/ 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath, 1 car garage. Steps to Reston Town Center, Restaurants, Shops, and Reston Hospital Center. Hardwood flooring, fully finished basement with rec room and a full bathroom. Brand new Master Bath, New Carpet and New Paint Through out the house! More Pics for the new Bathroom will be available soon.