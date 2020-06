Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool

Virtual Showing via Matterport- https://www.firetoga.com/taliesin Reston Town Center Urban living in desirable Oak Park garden style condos. New paint throughout, New washer/dryer, Renovated Master Bathroom with new toilets. HUGE Closet and spacious Balcony faces inside of community. Top floor living with no one above you. Located conveniently close to community Trash and Recycle. Extra storage across the hall from the main entrance. Community features an exercise room and outdoor pool. Commuters dream with plenty of options including future Reston Town Center Metro.