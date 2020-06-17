12001 Market Street

Amenities

Lovely Fully Furnished Corporate Condo, great floor plan, in the heart of Reston Town Center. This third floor beauty is next to a lovely park and dozens of restaurants and only steps away from shops, businesses, and buses to the Silver Line Metro! Skyline view over West Market and plush and comfortable furnishings including large flat screen t.v. , towels/linens, full sized washer dryer, corian counter tops, ceramic foyer, computer nook, essential cooking utensils .... New two-tone paint and Queen pillow top mattress and new window blinds. Master Bedroom bosts large walk in closet. Building amenities include 24 hour secure access, 24 hour fitness center, building game/social room, outdoor swimming pool, concierge services, business center with internet access, fax and printers. Underground secure and convenient parking space and reasonably priced and dependable maid services! Water, Sewage, Trash included in rent. $400 one time move in / amenities fee to condo association. All you need is a suitcase!