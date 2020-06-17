All apartments in Reston
Find more places like 12001 Market Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
12001 Market Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:41 AM

12001 Market Street

12001 Market Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Reston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12001 Market Street, Reston, VA 20190

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 757 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
walk in closets
24hr gym
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
concierge
24hr gym
parking
pool
internet access
Lovely Fully Furnished Corporate Condo, great floor plan, in the heart of Reston Town Center. This third floor beauty is next to a lovely park and dozens of restaurants and only steps away from shops, businesses, and buses to the Silver Line Metro! Skyline view over West Market and plush and comfortable furnishings including large flat screen t.v. , towels/linens, full sized washer dryer, corian counter tops, ceramic foyer, computer nook, essential cooking utensils .... New two-tone paint and Queen pillow top mattress and new window blinds. Master Bedroom bosts large walk in closet. Building amenities include 24 hour secure access, 24 hour fitness center, building game/social room, outdoor swimming pool, concierge services, business center with internet access, fax and printers. Underground secure and convenient parking space and reasonably priced and dependable maid services! Water, Sewage, Trash included in rent. $400 one time move in / amenities fee to condo association. All you need is a suitcase!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12001 Market Street have any available units?
12001 Market Street has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12001 Market Street have?
Some of 12001 Market Street's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12001 Market Street currently offering any rent specials?
12001 Market Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12001 Market Street pet-friendly?
No, 12001 Market Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 12001 Market Street offer parking?
Yes, 12001 Market Street does offer parking.
Does 12001 Market Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12001 Market Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12001 Market Street have a pool?
Yes, 12001 Market Street has a pool.
Does 12001 Market Street have accessible units?
No, 12001 Market Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12001 Market Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12001 Market Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 12001 Market Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Harbor Park
11410 Esplanade Dr
Reston, VA 20194
Waterside at Reston
12032 Waterside View Dr
Reston, VA 20194
Harrison at Reston Town Center
1800 Jonathan Way
Reston, VA 20190
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq
Reston, VA 20190
BLVD Reston Station
1908 Reston Metro Plaza
Reston, VA 20190
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr
Reston, VA 20194
Reston Glade
12265 Laurel Glade Ct
Reston, VA 20191
St. Johns Wood
11555 Olde Tiverton Cir
Reston, VA 20194

Similar Pages

Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 Bedrooms
Reston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Pet Friendly Places
Reston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity