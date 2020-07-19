All apartments in Reston
11928 Travistock Ct.

11928 Travistock Court · No Longer Available
Location

11928 Travistock Court, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Levels Townhouse in Reston area - 3-6 MONTH LEASE ONLY! NO EXCEPTIONS!!! Absolutely beautiful townhouse is minutes to the Reston town center, Metro/Dulles Toll Rd. Gorgeous Brazilian cherry hardwood flooring throughout. Living room with cozy fireplace. Completely renovated kitchen opens to dining room, updated Eat-in-Kit w/Granite counter. Neutral paint, SS appliances incl. 5 burner gas stove. Well updated baths. Finished lower. Fenced rear yard. No-smoking, pet case by case. Move-in Ready!

$50 application fee per adult non-refundable. Lockbox-Sentrilock at front door. Sign on the property. Schedule online.
Thank you for showing!

Lease term: 3-6 MONTH LEASE ONLY!!
Move-in Ready!

Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, income at least $76,000 (for groups sharing, that would be the sum of the 2 lowest incomes).

Visit www.peakeinc.com to see more details and all our other listings

Listed by Aaquil Atkins
For information and showings call 571-502-0370
or email with your phone number. aaquil.atkins@bhgpremier.com
Showings by appointment. Schedule online.

This property is professionally managed by
Peake Management, Inc.

Licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2613481)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11928 Travistock Ct. have any available units?
11928 Travistock Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11928 Travistock Ct. have?
Some of 11928 Travistock Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11928 Travistock Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
11928 Travistock Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11928 Travistock Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11928 Travistock Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 11928 Travistock Ct. offer parking?
No, 11928 Travistock Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 11928 Travistock Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11928 Travistock Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11928 Travistock Ct. have a pool?
No, 11928 Travistock Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 11928 Travistock Ct. have accessible units?
No, 11928 Travistock Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 11928 Travistock Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11928 Travistock Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
