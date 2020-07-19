11928 Travistock Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Levels Townhouse in Reston area - 3-6 MONTH LEASE ONLY! NO EXCEPTIONS!!! Absolutely beautiful townhouse is minutes to the Reston town center, Metro/Dulles Toll Rd. Gorgeous Brazilian cherry hardwood flooring throughout. Living room with cozy fireplace. Completely renovated kitchen opens to dining room, updated Eat-in-Kit w/Granite counter. Neutral paint, SS appliances incl. 5 burner gas stove. Well updated baths. Finished lower. Fenced rear yard. No-smoking, pet case by case. Move-in Ready!



$50 application fee per adult non-refundable. Lockbox-Sentrilock at front door. Sign on the property. Schedule online.

Lease term: 3-6 MONTH LEASE ONLY!!

Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, income at least $76,000 (for groups sharing, that would be the sum of the 2 lowest incomes).



No Cats Allowed



