A beautiful contemporary home situated on a quiet cul-de-sac and in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods of Reston. Enjoy the 1/3-acre wooded lot with privacy on 3 sides~open floor plan~spacious 2-Story living room with fireplace~3 bedrooms~2 baths~ master bedroom with loft area~finished walk-out basement~2 decks overlooking trees~large 2 car garage~minutes to North Point shopping Center and Reston Town Center, with grocery stores, assortment of restaurants and shopping.