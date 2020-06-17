11902 BRETON COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

TASTEFULLY UPDATED AND CUSTOM PAINTED GARAGE TOWN HOME CONDO AVAILABLE IN EARLY AUGUST! Enjoy amazing contemporary touches featuring BRIGHT OPEN FLOOR PLAN with 2-story vaulted ceilings, hardwood flooring, balcony, gas fireplace, 1-car garage & easy guest parking...and so much more. RENOVATED top to bottom with 3 new Luxury Baths, Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counters & SS Appliances, new HVAC and water heater! Laundry on bedroom level! Nestled in Reston, this FANTASTIC 2 bed/2.5 baths town home offers a lot of privacy but located just over one mile from Reston Metro and Reston Town Center and short walking distance to shopping @ Hunter Woods Plaza & Reston Community Center. COME SEE IN PERSON! EASY TO SCHEDULE WITH 2-HOUR NOTICE. MINIMUM FOR 6 MONTHS. Pets considered!