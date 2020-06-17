11902 BRETON COURT

Amenities
TASTEFULLY UPDATED AND CUSTOM PAINTED GARAGE TOWN HOME CONDO AVAILABLE IN EARLY AUGUST! Enjoy amazing contemporary touches featuring BRIGHT OPEN FLOOR PLAN with 2-story vaulted ceilings, hardwood flooring, balcony, gas fireplace, 1-car garage & easy guest parking...and so much more. RENOVATED top to bottom with 3 new Luxury Baths, Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counters & SS Appliances, new HVAC and water heater! Laundry on bedroom level! Nestled in Reston, this FANTASTIC 2 bed/2.5 baths town home offers a lot of privacy but located just over one mile from Reston Metro and Reston Town Center and short walking distance to shopping @ Hunter Woods Plaza & Reston Community Center. COME SEE IN PERSON! EASY TO SCHEDULE WITH 2-HOUR NOTICE. MINIMUM FOR 6 MONTHS. Pets considered!