11823 Coopers Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Gorgeous just renovated Kitchen, fresh new flooring, paint & updated baths! - Good sized, 3 bedroom, 2 full and 2 half bath popular townhouse has been completely remodeled! Kitchen is gorgeous with new cabinets, countertops, stainless steel appliances and tile. House has been totally painted and has new carpeting throughout. Both half baths have been remodeled as well with new vanities and commodes. Large living and family rooms complete with back deck with lovely views of trees. Fully finished walk-out basement complete with rec room and fenced-in backyard. Conveniently close to shopping and the Toll Road, and dont forget the access to the Reston pools and Rec. Facilities is included!

NO smoking. A small pet will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

LB Application & LB Lease required.



