Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Updated two-bedroom condo includes granite counters, full size washer/dryer, refrigerator and new carpet. Open living and dining room and plenty of closet space in two large bedrooms. Enjoy your morning coffee or a quiet evening on the covered back patio. An easy walk to shopping, dining and indoor pool. Close to Dulles, major commuter routes. New flooring and paint. Pets ok w/owner approval.