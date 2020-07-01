11808 BRETON CT #21B

Amenities
This is the perfect place to relax and unwind after work or Stay-In and Hide from the outside world * The 3rd floor Serene Wooded/Parkland Views are Spectacular & Calming in this time of chaos * Recently Painted * Newish Carpet from 2018 * Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters and Stately Tall Oak Cabinets * Literally 100 ft. away from Safeway Shopping Center, Shops & Restaurants (when they re-open) * Gas Cooking & Gas Heating * Gas, Water & Sewer are included in Rent * Tenant pays Electricity * Please keep hands in pockets as much as possible to reduce touching anything & Wear Mask & Gloves if possible