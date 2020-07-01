11808 BRETON CT #21B

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This is the perfect place to relax and unwind after work or Stay-In and Hide from the outside world * The 3rd floor Serene Wooded/Parkland Views are Spectacular & Calming in this time of chaos * Recently Painted * Newish Carpet from 2018 * Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters and Stately Tall Oak Cabinets * Literally 100 ft. away from Safeway Shopping Center, Shops & Restaurants (when they re-open) * Gas Cooking & Gas Heating * Gas, Water & Sewer are included in Rent * Tenant pays Electricity * Please keep hands in pockets as much as possible to reduce touching anything & Wear Mask & Gloves if possible