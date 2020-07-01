All apartments in Reston
Reston, VA
11808 BRETON CT #21B
11808 BRETON CT #21B

11808 Breton Court · No Longer Available
Location

11808 Breton Court, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This is the perfect place to relax and unwind after work or Stay-In and Hide from the outside world * The 3rd floor Serene Wooded/Parkland Views are Spectacular & Calming in this time of chaos * Recently Painted * Newish Carpet from 2018 * Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters and Stately Tall Oak Cabinets * Literally 100 ft. away from Safeway Shopping Center, Shops & Restaurants (when they re-open) * Gas Cooking & Gas Heating * Gas, Water & Sewer are included in Rent * Tenant pays Electricity * Please keep hands in pockets as much as possible to reduce touching anything & Wear Mask & Gloves if possible

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11808 BRETON CT #21B have any available units?
11808 BRETON CT #21B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11808 BRETON CT #21B have?
Some of 11808 BRETON CT #21B's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11808 BRETON CT #21B currently offering any rent specials?
11808 BRETON CT #21B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11808 BRETON CT #21B pet-friendly?
No, 11808 BRETON CT #21B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 11808 BRETON CT #21B offer parking?
Yes, 11808 BRETON CT #21B offers parking.
Does 11808 BRETON CT #21B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11808 BRETON CT #21B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11808 BRETON CT #21B have a pool?
No, 11808 BRETON CT #21B does not have a pool.
Does 11808 BRETON CT #21B have accessible units?
No, 11808 BRETON CT #21B does not have accessible units.
Does 11808 BRETON CT #21B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11808 BRETON CT #21B has units with dishwashers.

