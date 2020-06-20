All apartments in Reston
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:15 AM

11800 SUNSET HILLS ROAD

11800 Sunset Hills Road · (703) 734-0400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11800 Sunset Hills Road, Reston, VA 20190

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1111 · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1161 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
media room
sauna
yoga
WOW, WOW, WOW! Welcome to The Carlton House! It does not get any better than this! Imagine breathtaking views from the 11th floor! Move-In and make this beautiful 2 bedroom 2 full bath with a sun-room your future home. This is city living at its best, located in the Heart of Reston, across the street from the town center so you can enjoy dining, shopping, and entertainment all year round. Enjoy long walks on the WO&D trail adjacent to the building. Walking distance to current (Wiehle metro) and future metro (Reston). Fabulous Amenities include multiple roof top BBQ grills, roof top swimming pool, pool table, state of the art gym, yoga room, club room, theater, business center, rooftop party room, and a full staffed concierge. Concierge can provide various services such as pick up dry cleaning, procure entertainment, tickets, and more. In addition to RTC you have Plaza America Shopping within a 10 minute walk with tons of shopping and restaurants as well, the Toll Road, Reston Association Bike Paths, and a quick ride to Dulles Airport! This condo is filled with light with its huge Floor to Ceiling windows and the layout make this unit feel SO MUCH larger than the square footage would indicate! Enjoy your 2 master bedrooms (each bedroom has a full bathroom and spectacular views). Kitchen is fully equipped with beautiful Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and more. Large sun-room can be used as office/den + more. **STAY MULTIPLE YEARS AS RENT WILL NOT INCREASE**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11800 SUNSET HILLS ROAD have any available units?
11800 SUNSET HILLS ROAD has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11800 SUNSET HILLS ROAD have?
Some of 11800 SUNSET HILLS ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11800 SUNSET HILLS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
11800 SUNSET HILLS ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11800 SUNSET HILLS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 11800 SUNSET HILLS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 11800 SUNSET HILLS ROAD offer parking?
No, 11800 SUNSET HILLS ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 11800 SUNSET HILLS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11800 SUNSET HILLS ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11800 SUNSET HILLS ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 11800 SUNSET HILLS ROAD has a pool.
Does 11800 SUNSET HILLS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 11800 SUNSET HILLS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 11800 SUNSET HILLS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11800 SUNSET HILLS ROAD has units with dishwashers.
