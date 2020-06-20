11800 SUNSET HILLS ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge elevator gym pool pool table bbq/grill media room sauna yoga

WOW, WOW, WOW! Welcome to The Carlton House! It does not get any better than this! Imagine breathtaking views from the 11th floor! Move-In and make this beautiful 2 bedroom 2 full bath with a sun-room your future home. This is city living at its best, located in the Heart of Reston, across the street from the town center so you can enjoy dining, shopping, and entertainment all year round. Enjoy long walks on the WO&D trail adjacent to the building. Walking distance to current (Wiehle metro) and future metro (Reston). Fabulous Amenities include multiple roof top BBQ grills, roof top swimming pool, pool table, state of the art gym, yoga room, club room, theater, business center, rooftop party room, and a full staffed concierge. Concierge can provide various services such as pick up dry cleaning, procure entertainment, tickets, and more. In addition to RTC you have Plaza America Shopping within a 10 minute walk with tons of shopping and restaurants as well, the Toll Road, Reston Association Bike Paths, and a quick ride to Dulles Airport! This condo is filled with light with its huge Floor to Ceiling windows and the layout make this unit feel SO MUCH larger than the square footage would indicate! Enjoy your 2 master bedrooms (each bedroom has a full bathroom and spectacular views). Kitchen is fully equipped with beautiful Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and more. Large sun-room can be used as office/den + more. **STAY MULTIPLE YEARS AS RENT WILL NOT INCREASE**